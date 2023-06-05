Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Reduces Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 7.1% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 474,344 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.32. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

