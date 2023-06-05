Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 315 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.3% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.88. 2,993,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,232,525. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,473 shares of company stock worth $29,648,159. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

