Soma Equity Partners LP Makes New $51.47 Million Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,472,000. Atlassian accounts for about 2.8% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Soma Equity Partners LP owned 0.16% of Atlassian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,812,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,327,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $324,141,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,527,007.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,775.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,527,007.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,726 shares of company stock worth $49,716,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.93. 487,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.53. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

