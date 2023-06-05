SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading Up 4.8%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) was up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 148,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,006,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $618.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 146.62%. On average, research analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 158.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,138 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 28.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,613,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,381 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 10,196.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,510,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 2,913.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 403.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,256 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

