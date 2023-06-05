Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Invests $374,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.19 and its 200-day moving average is $134.38. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

