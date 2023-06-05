Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Makes New $554,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. W.W. Grainger comprises 1.2% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $677.08. The company had a trading volume of 107,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $668.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

