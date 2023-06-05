Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.69. 3,426,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

