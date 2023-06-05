Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 18,393 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,462,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 970,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,402,000 after acquiring an additional 61,540 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 694,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,019. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

