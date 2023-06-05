Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,045 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,045 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW stock traded up $10.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,930,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $230.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.19.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,769 shares of company stock valued at $52,721,717. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

