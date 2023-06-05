Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,661 Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JUST. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JUST traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282. The stock has a market cap of $287.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

