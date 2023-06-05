Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stake Raised by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sony Group by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,535,000 after buying an additional 1,320,906 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,606,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,136,000 after buying an additional 292,457 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after buying an additional 268,624 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $15,705,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SONY traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $98.63. 255,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $99.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98. The company has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

