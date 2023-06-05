Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Buys $33,462.00 in Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,510,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,959,026.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southland Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLND traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLND. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Southland during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Southland during the first quarter worth about $150,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southland during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southland during the first quarter valued at about $578,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southland Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Southland in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

