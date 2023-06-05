SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director John C. Pollok Sells 7,744 Shares

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SouthState Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SSB stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.25. 186,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SouthState by 69.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 51.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SouthState by 119.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 29.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SSB shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Further Reading

