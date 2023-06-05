Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Rating Reiterated by 888

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at 888 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

SWX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

SWX stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,263. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 3,350,789 shares of company stock worth $201,194,382 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,828,000 after buying an additional 436,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,181,000 after buying an additional 215,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,233,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

