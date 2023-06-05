Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Rating Reiterated by 888

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at 888 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
SWX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Southwest Gas Stock Performance
SWX stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,263. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,828,000 after buying an additional 436,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,181,000 after buying an additional 215,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,233,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Gas Company Profile
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
