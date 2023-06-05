SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,892 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 8,514.8% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 381,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376,782 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 2,010.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 233,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 222,529 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,440,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 281.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

