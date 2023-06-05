SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFI. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 8,514.8% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 381,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 376,782 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 2,010.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 233,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 222,529 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,440,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 281.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 88,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,078,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.