SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,534 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 1.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $158,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,783. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

