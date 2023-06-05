SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 88,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 42,788 shares.The stock last traded at $52.48 and had previously closed at $51.95.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $688.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

