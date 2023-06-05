SPI Energy (SPI) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SPI Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SPI Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 SPI Energy Competitors 1905 8356 16924 609 2.58

SPI Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 18.06%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.2% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SPI Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy -19.25% -160.66% -15.68% SPI Energy Competitors -170.82% -40.59% -5.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPI Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $177.52 million -$33.42 million -1.05 SPI Energy Competitors $4.18 billion $862.03 million 21.97

SPI Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy. SPI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.60, indicating that their average share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPI Energy competitors beat SPI Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SPI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of solar storage and electric vehicle solutions. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Energy Solutions, Solar Projects Development, Electric Vehicles, and Others. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.