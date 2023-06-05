Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

