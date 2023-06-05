Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $172-174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.18 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 0.95. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 781,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,678,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

