Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $711-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.33 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE CXM traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $13.49. 2,511,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 0.95. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 781,210 shares of company stock worth $9,678,314 over the last 90 days. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

