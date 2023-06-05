Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average of $103.64. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

