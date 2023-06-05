Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

STER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ STER opened at $14.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Sterling Check had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.48 million. Analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STER. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sterling Check by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after buying an additional 1,860,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Check by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 422,576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 367,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 1,363.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 226,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 54.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 142,940 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

