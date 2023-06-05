Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Orla Mining Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ORLA opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Orla Mining had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 34.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 35,698 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 23,345 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

