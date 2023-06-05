StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.99 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $374.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.26.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. The business had revenue of ($1.30) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

