StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 2.6 %

EFOI opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.36. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

