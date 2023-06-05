StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Trading Up 2.6 %
EFOI opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.36. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.