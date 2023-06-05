StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

