StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.72 on Friday. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 million, a PE ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

LifeVantage Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.