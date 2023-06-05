StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.72 on Friday. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 million, a PE ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 1.05.
LifeVantage Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently -233.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeVantage (LFVN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.