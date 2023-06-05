StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) by 264.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

