StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Price Performance
Shares of RDCM stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $12.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RADCOM (RDCM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.