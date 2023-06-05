StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RADCOM by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

