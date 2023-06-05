StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the first quarter worth $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

