StockNews.com Downgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to Buy

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Danaos Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DAC opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.53. Danaos has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Danaos Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the third quarter worth $223,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

