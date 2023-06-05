StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 2.9 %

AP stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.92. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

In other news, Director Robert Demichiei purchased 18,182 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,636.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,602.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 32,489 shares of company stock worth $76,694. 31.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

