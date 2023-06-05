StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on BIOLASE to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

BIOLASE Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.37. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

