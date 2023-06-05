StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 159.09% and a negative net margin of 64.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

