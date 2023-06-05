StockNews.com Lowers Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.7 %

DCI opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,784,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

