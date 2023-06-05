StockNews.com Lowers National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Sell

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
National Bankshares Stock Down 3.5 %
NKSH stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.66. 8,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,053. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other National Bankshares news, Director Norman V. Fitzwater III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 6,326 shares of company stock worth $197,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares
National Bankshares Company Profile
National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.
Featured Articles
