StockNews.com Lowers National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Sell

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

National Bankshares Stock Down 3.5 %

NKSH stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.66. 8,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,053. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bankshares news, Director Norman V. Fitzwater III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 6,326 shares of company stock worth $197,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

National Bankshares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

