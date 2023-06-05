Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Barry Ticho Sells 15,000 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Barry Ticho sold 24,697 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $250,427.58.

On Monday, May 1st, Barry Ticho sold 24,967 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $249,670.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of STOK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.50. 463,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,654. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $552.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after buying an additional 2,531,065 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,011,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,503 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 521,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,573,000 after buying an additional 519,577 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

