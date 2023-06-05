Stratis Market Capitalization Tops $66.56 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Stratis has a market cap of $66.56 million and $1.41 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001724 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.28 or 0.06989811 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00017946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,829,687 coins and its circulating supply is 149,829,705 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

