Sun Valley Gold LLC Has $16.89 Million Position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178,895 shares during the quarter. Perpetua Resources accounts for approximately 11.5% of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sun Valley Gold LLC owned approximately 9.19% of Perpetua Resources worth $16,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPTA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.74. 41,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.64. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Perpetua Resources Profile

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

