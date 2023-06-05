Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Shares Gap Down to $10.43

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $10.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 166,399 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Compass Point cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 589,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,686,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 104,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,987 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

