Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $36.16 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,580,855,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,131,872,378 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

