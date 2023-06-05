Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SYNH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.
Syneos Health Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.
