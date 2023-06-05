Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Syneos Health by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

