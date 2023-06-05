Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Raised by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Target by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in Target by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 7,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.19. 5,413,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,445. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.01 and a 200 day moving average of $159.16. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.72.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

