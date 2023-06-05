TD Securities Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $91.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $82.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 212,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 873,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.