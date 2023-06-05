Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNYGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.31. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently -37.14%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Analyst Recommendations for Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

