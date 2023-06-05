Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of TS stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tenaris by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $1,542,000. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

