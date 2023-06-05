Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 35,000 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.74% of Astronics worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRO. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Astronics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRO stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.66. 67,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,963. The stock has a market cap of $540.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

