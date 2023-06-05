Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Winnebago Industries stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.98. 246,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,904. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.64. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

